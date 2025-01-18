Shelton Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 17,423 AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Shelton Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AAR by 3.2% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,588,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $115,513,000 after purchasing an additional 48,630 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in AAR in the second quarter valued at $77,754,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in AAR by 13.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 969,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,591,000 after acquiring an additional 114,460 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 796,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,101,000 after purchasing an additional 27,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of AAR by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 790,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,652,000 after purchasing an additional 134,215 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAR Stock Performance

Shares of AIR stock opened at $70.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.91 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.68. AAR Corp. has a 52 week low of $54.71 and a 52 week high of $76.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. AAR had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $686.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AIR shares. KeyCorp started coverage on AAR in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a research report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

Insider Transactions at AAR

In other news, CAO Jessica A. Garascia sold 1,500 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,098.50. This trade represents a 3.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher A. Jessup sold 33,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.40, for a total value of $2,357,062.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,449,913.60. This represents a 34.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 180,793 shares of company stock valued at $12,184,346. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAR Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

