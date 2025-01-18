Shelton Wealth Management LLC Sells 453 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Shelton Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 80.2% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VHT stock opened at $258.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $261.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.12. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $250.07 and a 52-week high of $289.14. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

