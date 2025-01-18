Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Shield Therapeutics plc (LON:STX – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.72 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2.27 ($0.03). Shield Therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 2.40 ($0.03), with a volume of 9,722,382 shares changing hands.

Shield Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,691.50, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of £18.27 million, a PE ratio of -58.40 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.71 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.22.

Shield Therapeutics Company Profile

Shield is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company that delivers Accrufer®/Feraccru® (ferric maltol), an innovative and differentiated pharmaceutical product, to address a significant unmet need for patients suffering from iron deficiency, with or without anemia. The Company has launched Accrufer® in the U.S.

