Short Interest in Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT) Drops By 18.5%

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,500 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the December 15th total of 133,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 7.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Alaunos Therapeutics Trading Up 2.9 %
TCRT stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.78. 18,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,775. Alaunos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $32.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.80.
About Alaunos Therapeutics
