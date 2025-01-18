Short Interest in Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT) Drops By 18.5%

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,500 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the December 15th total of 133,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 7.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Alaunos Therapeutics Trading Up 2.9 %

TCRT stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.78. 18,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,775. Alaunos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $32.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.80.

Get Alaunos Therapeutics alerts:

About Alaunos Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, develops adoptive T-cell receptor (TCR) engineered T-cell therapies (TCR-T) to treat multiple solid tumor types. It develops Library TCR-T Cell Theraphy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for 12 TCRs reactive to mutated KRAS, TP53, and EGFR from its TCR library for the treatment of non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian, and bile duct cancers.

Receive News & Ratings for Alaunos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaunos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.