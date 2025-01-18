Short Interest in Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Drops By 14.8%

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the December 15th total of 12,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Aprea Therapeutics Stock Up 2.9 %
Aprea Therapeutics stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.46. Aprea Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $8.85. The company has a market cap of $20.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.75.
Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.45 million. Aprea Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,029.50% and a negative return on equity of 57.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday.
Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors.
