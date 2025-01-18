Short Interest in Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Drops By 14.8%

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the December 15th total of 12,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Aprea Therapeutics Stock Up 2.9 %

Aprea Therapeutics stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.46. Aprea Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $8.85. The company has a market cap of $20.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Aprea Therapeutics alerts:

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.45 million. Aprea Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,029.50% and a negative return on equity of 57.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aprea Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:APRE Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.20% of Aprea Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday.

View Our Latest Analysis on APRE

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.