Short Interest in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Declines By 17.6%

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the December 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Athira Pharma

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATHA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Athira Pharma by 25.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 550,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 111,759 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 909.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 397,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 357,787 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in Athira Pharma by 295.6% during the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 337,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 252,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Athira Pharma by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC increased its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 46,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 25,979 shares during the last quarter. 57.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athira Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of ATHA stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. Athira Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.99.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma ( NASDAQ:ATHA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts forecast that Athira Pharma will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is Fosgonimeton (ATH-1017), a small molecule designed to modulate the neurotrophic hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) system and its receptor, MET, for a healthy nervous system that is in LIFT-AD Phase 2/3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease dementia and Dementia with Lewy bodies.

