Short Interest in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Expands By 27.6%

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 976,700 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the December 15th total of 765,200 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 332,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Bally’s by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Bally’s by 120.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 22,425 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bally’s in the third quarter worth approximately $482,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Bally’s by 63.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 14,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bally’s in the third quarter worth approximately $6,784,000. 70.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BALY traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $18.11. The company had a trading volume of 226,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,468. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.83 and a 200-day moving average of $16.95. The company has a market capitalization of $736.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62. Bally’s has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $18.15.

Bally's Corporation operates as a casino-entertainment company. It owns and manages casinos across 10 states, a golf course in New York, a horse racetrack in Colorado, and has access to OSB licenses in 18 states. It also owns Bally's Interactive International, an online gaming operator; Bally Bet, a sports betting platform; and Bally Casino, an iCasino platform.

