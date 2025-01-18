Short Interest in Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Increases By 29.9%

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,500 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the December 15th total of 74,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 137.9 days.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BPZZF opened at $11.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.36. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $13.00.

Get Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund alerts:

About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trade-marks used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates and franchises Boston Pizza restaurants. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Richmond, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.