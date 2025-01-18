Short Interest in Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) Increases By 15.0%

Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,601,200 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the December 15th total of 15,311,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 251,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 70.1 days.
Capstone Copper Trading Up 0.2 %
OTCMKTS CSCCF traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$6.06. 76,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,867. Capstone Copper has a 52-week low of C$4.41 and a 52-week high of C$8.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.86.
About Capstone Copper
