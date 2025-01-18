Short Interest in CytoMed Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:GDTC) Rises By 31.1%

CytoMed Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:GDTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,200 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the December 15th total of 62,700 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 195,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

CytoMed Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GDTC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.38. 17,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,052. CytoMed Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $4.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of CytoMed Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

About CytoMed Therapeutics

CytoMed Therapeutics Limited, a pre-clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of human cancers and degenerative diseases in Malaysia and Singapore. Its lead product candidate is CTM-N2D, an expanded gamma delta T cells grafted with natural killer group 2D ligands-targeting chimeric antigen receptor, which is in Phase I clinical trials comprising to improve anti-cancer cytotoxicity.

