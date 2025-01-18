Short Interest in Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Decreases By 15.1%

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,200 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the December 15th total of 87,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Danakali Stock Down 33.3 %
Shares of Danakali stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,225. Danakali has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.17.
Danakali Company Profile
