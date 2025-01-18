Short Interest in Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Decreases By 15.1%

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,200 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the December 15th total of 87,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Danakali Stock Down 33.3 %

Shares of Danakali stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,225. Danakali has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.17.

Danakali Company Profile

Danakali Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and development company in Australia and Africa. The company was formerly known as South Boulder Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Danakali Limited in June 2015. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in North Perth, Australia.

