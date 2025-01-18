Short Interest in Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF (NASDAQ:QQQT) Grows By 28.0%

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF (NASDAQ:QQQT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the December 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQT traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.21. 9,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,279. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.21. Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $20.71.

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.3251 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st.

