Short Interest in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Expands By 13.2%

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,280,000 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the December 15th total of 11,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DELL stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.65. 6,331,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,041,827. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $77.70 and a 1-year high of $179.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $24.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.67 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 191.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.45%.

DELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Melius Research raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DELL

Insider Activity

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $95,903.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,132,390.40. This trade represents a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $1,145,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,864,657.56. This represents a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 945,407 shares of company stock worth $115,573,009 over the last ninety days. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DELL. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,767,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,513,401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131,507 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,317,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,456 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 19,376.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,427,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415,234 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 5,047.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,021,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,146,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,479,000 after acquiring an additional 699,204 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.