Short Interest in Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Grows By 33.1%

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the December 15th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Fast Retailing Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Fast Retailing stock opened at $31.02 on Friday. Fast Retailing has a 12-month low of $24.57 and a 12-month high of $37.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.20 and its 200-day moving average is $31.51.

Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter.

About Fast Retailing

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel designer and retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands segments. It manufactures and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies, as well as offers shoes and other goods and items.

