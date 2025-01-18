Short Interest in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Drops By 7.1%

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the December 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNX. Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.3% during the second quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 27.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 14.0% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,757,000.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ FNX traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.21. 19,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.20. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $99.68 and a 12 month high of $127.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.36.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

About First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.4657 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

