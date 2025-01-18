Short Interest in GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC) Declines By 7.2%

GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 162,000 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the December 15th total of 174,600 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 336,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

GD Culture Group Price Performance

Shares of GD Culture Group stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,308. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.61. GD Culture Group has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $12.18.

GD Culture Group Company Profile

GD Culture Group Limited operates as an integrated marketing service agency. The company focuses on enterprise brand management, crisis public relations, intelligent public opinion monitoring, media PR, financial and economic we-media operation, digital face application, exhibition services, and other businesses.

