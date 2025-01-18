Short Interest in GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC) Declines By 7.2%

GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 162,000 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the December 15th total of 174,600 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 336,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
GD Culture Group Price Performance
Shares of GD Culture Group stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,308. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.61. GD Culture Group has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $12.18.
GD Culture Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than GD Culture Group
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Top ETFs That Beat the Market in 2024 and Could Do It Again
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- J.B. Hunt Leads Truckers Lower: Buy Them While They’re Down?
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 01/13 – 01/17
Receive News & Ratings for GD Culture Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GD Culture Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.