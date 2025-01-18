Short Interest in IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICF) Expands By 30.1%

IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 676,200 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the December 15th total of 519,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,762.0 days.

Shares of IHI stock remained flat at $19.50 during trading on Friday. IHI has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.50.

IHI Corporation operates in resources, energy, and environment; social infrastructure and offshore facilities; industrial systems and general-purpose machinery; aero engine, space, and defense; and other business areas in Japan and internationally. It provides carbon reduction solutions; gas turbines and engines, and diesel engines for land use, and high-speed ships and other marine vessels; LNG receiving terminals and storage tanks; and equipment for various plants.

