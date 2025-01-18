Short Interest in Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:EVMT) Declines By 8.3%

Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:EVMT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EVMT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.12. 177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.64. Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $19.43.

Get Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.5286 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

About Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF ( NASDAQ:EVMT Free Report ) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 4.83% of Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (EVMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund is an actively managed fund consisting of commodity-linked futures and other financial instruments that provide exposure to the various metals used to produce electric vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.