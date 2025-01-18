Short Interest in Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:EVMT) Declines By 8.3%

Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:EVMT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ EVMT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.12. 177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.64. Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $19.43.
Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.5286 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF
About Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF
The Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (EVMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund is an actively managed fund consisting of commodity-linked futures and other financial instruments that provide exposure to the various metals used to produce electric vehicles.
