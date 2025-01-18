Short Interest in Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) Increases By 29.6%

Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,900 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the December 15th total of 92,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 199.8 days.
Keppel DC REIT Price Performance
Keppel DC REIT stock remained flat at $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.54. Keppel DC REIT has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $1.79.
About Keppel DC REIT
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Keppel DC REIT
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Top ETFs That Beat the Market in 2024 and Could Do It Again
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- J.B. Hunt Leads Truckers Lower: Buy Them While They’re Down?
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 01/13 – 01/17
Receive News & Ratings for Keppel DC REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel DC REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.