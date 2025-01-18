Short Interest in Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) Increases By 29.6%

Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,900 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the December 15th total of 92,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 199.8 days.

Keppel DC REIT Price Performance

Keppel DC REIT stock remained flat at $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.54. Keppel DC REIT has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $1.79.

About Keppel DC REIT

Keppel DC REIT was listed on the Singapore Exchange on 12 December 2014 as the first pure-play data centre REIT in Asia. Keppel DC REIT’s investment strategy is to principally invest, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate assets which are used primarily for data centre purposes, as well as real estate and assets necessary to support the digital economy.

