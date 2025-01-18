Short Interest in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Grows By 37.1%

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 224,700 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the December 15th total of 163,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mistras Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Mistras Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 27.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,311,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,874,000 after acquiring an additional 44,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 11.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Mistras Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MG traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $9.63. 96,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,629. Mistras Group has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $12.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

About Mistras Group

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions in the United States, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers non-destructive testing services; inline inspection for pipelines; and plant condition management software. It also provides maintenance and light mechanical services, such as corrosion removal, mitigation and prevention, insulation installation and removal, electrical, heat tracing, industrial cleaning, pipefitting, and welding; engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities; and utilizes scaffolding and rope access to access at-height and confined assets.

