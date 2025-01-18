Short Interest in Montana Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AIRJW) Drops By 7.3%

Montana Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AIRJW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the December 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Montana Technologies Trading Down 4.8 %
NASDAQ AIRJW opened at $1.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.85. Montana Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $2.17.
About Montana Technologies
