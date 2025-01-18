Short Interest in Montana Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AIRJW) Drops By 7.3%

Montana Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AIRJW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the December 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Montana Technologies Trading Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ AIRJW opened at $1.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.85. Montana Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $2.17.

Get Montana Technologies alerts:

About Montana Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Montana Technologies Corporation operates as an atmospheric renewable energy and water harvesting technology company. It provides energy and dehumidification, evaporative cooling, and atmospheric water generation through its AirJoule technology. The company is headquartered in Ronan, Montana.

Receive News & Ratings for Montana Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montana Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.