Short Interest in Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Drops By 7.4%

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the December 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 25.0 days.
Naturgy Energy Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:GASNF remained flat at $25.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.14. Naturgy Energy Group has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $27.60.
About Naturgy Energy Group
