Short Interest in Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Drops By 7.4%

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the December 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 25.0 days.

Naturgy Energy Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GASNF remained flat at $25.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.14. Naturgy Energy Group has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $27.60.

About Naturgy Energy Group

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Distribution Networks and Energy Markets segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the maritime transport business; management conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services.

