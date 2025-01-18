Short Interest in Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Expands By 35.5%

Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 752,700 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the December 15th total of 555,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,881.8 days.
Nordex Stock Performance
NRDXF remained flat at $12.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.90. Nordex has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $16.90.
About Nordex
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nordex
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Top ETFs That Beat the Market in 2024 and Could Do It Again
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- J.B. Hunt Leads Truckers Lower: Buy Them While They’re Down?
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 01/13 – 01/17
Receive News & Ratings for Nordex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.