Short Interest in Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Expands By 35.5%

Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 752,700 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the December 15th total of 555,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,881.8 days.

Nordex Stock Performance

NRDXF remained flat at $12.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.90. Nordex has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $16.90.

About Nordex

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. It operates in Projects and Services segments. The company provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations.

