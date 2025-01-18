Short Interest in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) Decreases By 13.8%

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the December 15th total of 1,880,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 599,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiriusPoint

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SiriusPoint during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. ClearAlpha Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in SiriusPoint by 1.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

SiriusPoint Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPNT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.09 and a 200 day moving average of $14.30. SiriusPoint has a twelve month low of $10.97 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

