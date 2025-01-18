Sib LLC Lowers Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sib LLC lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,547 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 3.2% of Sib LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sib LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 555.6% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total value of $1,974,915.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,802.11. This represents a 30.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.0 %

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $261.39 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $209.55 and a 52-week high of $287.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $260.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.98. The stock has a market cap of $147.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $262.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.85.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

