SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the December 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

SMA Solar Technology Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SMTGY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.56. 4,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,970. SMA Solar Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.97.

SMA Solar Technology Company Profile

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

