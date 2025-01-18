SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the December 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
SMA Solar Technology Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SMTGY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.56. 4,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,970. SMA Solar Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.97.
SMA Solar Technology Company Profile
