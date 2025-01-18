SolGold (LON:SOLG) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.93 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.09). SolGold shares last traded at GBX 7.23 ($0.09), with a volume of 2,191,465 shares traded.

SolGold Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £212.10 million, a PE ratio of -707.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8.91.

About SolGold

SolGold is a leading exploration company focussed on the discovery, definition and development of world-class copper-gold deposits. SolGold has a first mover advantage in Ecuador, a highly prospective yet under-explored section of the Andean Copper Belt, home of multiple Tier 1 copper and gold projects and half of the world’s copper resources.

Featured Stories

