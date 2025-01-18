Somerset Trust Co Boosts Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,534 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 146.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $349.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.18.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

VMC stock opened at $270.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $219.73 and a 1 year high of $298.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $272.63 and a 200 day moving average of $258.76. The company has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.63, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.83.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.