S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 62 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPGI. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on S&P Global from $589.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.62.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $3.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $501.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,723,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,581. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.28, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.20. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $407.69 and a fifty-two week high of $533.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $504.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $500.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.25. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.