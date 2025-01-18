SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) is BTS Asset Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

BTS Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,424 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF comprises approximately 17.4% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. BTS Asset Management Inc. owned 0.21% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $17,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 978.9% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 21,163 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 65,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,174,000 after buying an additional 29,844 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

JNK stock opened at $96.45 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $92.47 and a twelve month high of $97.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.21.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.