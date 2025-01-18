SRT Marine Systems (LON:SRT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of SRT Marine Systems plc (LON:SRT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 35.23 ($0.43) and traded as high as GBX 50 ($0.61). SRT Marine Systems shares last traded at GBX 48.70 ($0.59), with a volume of 569,248 shares changing hands.

SRT Marine Systems Trading Up 7.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 41.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 35.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £113.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1,275.00 and a beta of 1.04.

About SRT Marine Systems

SRT Marine Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies automatic identification system (AIS) based maritime domain awareness technologies, products, and systems. The company offers systems, such as DAS-Digital ATON, a system that enhance port and waterway traffic control and navigation safety; NAIS-National Vessel Tracking System, a vessel identification and tracking system solution; MDM-Coastguard, a maritime domain surveillance system; VMS-Fisheries, a system for monitoring, managing, and controlling fishing vessels; and VTS-Ports and Waterways, a monitoring, managing, and controlling system for maritime infrastructure, ports, and waterways.

