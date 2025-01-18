Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,135,300 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the December 15th total of 873,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Stanley Electric Price Performance
OTCMKTS:STAEF opened at $16.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.48. Stanley Electric has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $20.00.
About Stanley Electric
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Stanley Electric
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- AI Demand Sparks Opportunities for These 3 Nuclear Energy Leaders
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- TSMC: Long-Term Outlook Still Strong as Geopolitical Risk Rises
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Uber’s NVIDIA Deal and Buybacks Signal Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.