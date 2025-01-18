Star Group, L.P. (SGU) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 27th

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 16th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1725 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 27th.

Star Group has increased its dividend by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years.

Star Group Stock Performance

NYSE SGU opened at $11.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $406.32 million, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Star Group has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $12.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Star Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Star Group Company Profile

Star Group, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides home heating oil and propane products and services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers gasoline and diesel fuel; and installs, maintain, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment. As of September 30, 2023, the company served approximately 402,200 full service residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers and 52,400 customers on a delivery only basis.

