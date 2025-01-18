Stellar AfricaGold (CVE:SPX) Stock Price Up 53.8% – Here’s Why

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (CVE:SPX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 53.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 237,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 288% from the average session volume of 61,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Stellar AfricaGold Trading Down 6.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$1.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.74.

About Stellar AfricaGold

Stellar AfricaGold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada, Republic of Mali, and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Stellar AfricaGold Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

