Steph & Co. Has $143,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Steph & Co. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 751 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 65,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,433,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 2,908 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Stolper Co grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 50,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,539,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $550,702.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,029.04. The trade was a 13.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total value of $6,870,532.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 282,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,329,576.64. This represents a 11.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,387 shares of company stock valued at $24,368,654. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $197.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.55 and a twelve month high of $202.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.56 and its 200 day moving average is $174.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.61%.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.