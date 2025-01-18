StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
MiX Telematics Stock Performance
NYSE MIXT opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.75 million, a P/E ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 1.15. MiX Telematics has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average of $14.55.
About MiX Telematics
