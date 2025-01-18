StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Oragenics Stock Down 5.4 %

NYSE OGEN opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.40. Oragenics has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $5.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.61.

About Oragenics

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

