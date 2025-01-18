StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Oragenics Stock Down 5.4 %
NYSE OGEN opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.40. Oragenics has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $5.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.61.
About Oragenics
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oragenics
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- AI Demand Sparks Opportunities for These 3 Nuclear Energy Leaders
- What is a SEC Filing?
- TSMC: Long-Term Outlook Still Strong as Geopolitical Risk Rises
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- Uber’s NVIDIA Deal and Buybacks Signal Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.