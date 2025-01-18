StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. Invests $505,000 in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,177 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 20,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 291,078 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $467,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares during the period. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 829.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 943.3% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 18,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 947.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 689,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $119,000,000 after buying an additional 623,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.96, for a total value of $10,798,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 842,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,246,926.56. The trade was a 5.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Check Kian Low sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.35, for a total transaction of $11,296,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,050 shares in the company, valued at $26,606,317.50. The trade was a 29.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Broadcom from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.83.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $237.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $200.93 and a 200 day moving average of $177.60. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.19 and a 1 year high of $251.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 191.87%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

