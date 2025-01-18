Stonekeep Investments LLC Acquires 342 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Stonekeep Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Stonekeep Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 166.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 36.7% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.26 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.46 and a 52 week high of $59.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.22 and a 200 day moving average of $58.44.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH?
