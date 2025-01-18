Stonekeep Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Stonekeep Investments LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAA. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $577,000. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $1,437,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,040,000 after purchasing an additional 12,454 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MAA opened at $150.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.51 and a 52 week high of $167.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.08.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $551.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.53 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $1.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.73%.

MAA has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $169.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.92.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

