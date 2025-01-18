Stonekeep Investments LLC Sells 5,050 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Stonekeep Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 1.8% of Stonekeep Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Stonekeep Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 314.9% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $26.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.53. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.52 and a 12-month high of $30.25.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

