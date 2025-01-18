STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the December 15th total of 5,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

STRATA Skin Sciences Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of SSKN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,309. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STRATA Skin Sciences

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in STRATA Skin Sciences stock. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.34% of STRATA Skin Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 32.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

