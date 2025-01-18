Surge Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:NILIF) Shares Up 0.2% – Time to Buy?

Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 26,267 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 52,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Surge Battery Metals Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.27. The firm has a market cap of $40.36 million and a P/E ratio of -4.89.

About Surge Battery Metals

Surge Battery Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for lithium and nickel. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Nevada North lithium project consisting of 243 mineral claims located in Elko County, Nevada.

