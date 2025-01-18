Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 84.87 ($1.03) and traded as low as GBX 81 ($0.99). Target Healthcare REIT shares last traded at GBX 83.50 ($1.02), with a volume of 1,061,134 shares.

Target Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.92. The stock has a market cap of £517.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 695.83, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 84.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 84.87.

Target Healthcare REIT Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a GBX 1.47 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Target Healthcare REIT’s previous dividend of $1.43. Target Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

Target Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Our investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth, from a portfolio of UK care homes, diversified by tenant, geography, and resident payment profile. We only invest in modern, purpose-built homes.

