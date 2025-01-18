Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Trading 0.4% Higher – What’s Next?

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.64 and last traded at $2.63. Approximately 6,816 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 12,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays upgraded Telecom Italia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get Telecom Italia alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Telecom Italia

Telecom Italia Trading Up 0.7 %

About Telecom Italia

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.52.

(Get Free Report)

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for top, public sector and large account customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.