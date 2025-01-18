Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.40 and traded as high as $11.50. Telenor ASA shares last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 11,560 shares traded.

Telenor ASA Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.83.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Nordics, Asia, Infrastructure, and Amp. The company offers mobile subscriptions and handsets, telephony, broadband, data security, communications services, and TV services to residential and business customers, as well as wholesale services.

Featured Stories

