Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.40 and traded as high as $11.50. Telenor ASA shares last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 11,560 shares traded.
Telenor ASA Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.83.
Telenor ASA Company Profile
Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Nordics, Asia, Infrastructure, and Amp. The company offers mobile subscriptions and handsets, telephony, broadband, data security, communications services, and TV services to residential and business customers, as well as wholesale services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Telenor ASA
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Top ETFs That Beat the Market in 2024 and Could Do It Again
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- J.B. Hunt Leads Truckers Lower: Buy Them While They’re Down?
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 01/13 – 01/17
Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.