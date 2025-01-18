Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:TLX) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:TLX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.61, but opened at $16.15. Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares shares last traded at $15.70, with a volume of 738 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TLX. UBS Group began coverage on Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. William Blair upgraded Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.64.

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on the development and commercialisation of therapeutic and diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals and associated medical technologies. It involved in developing a portfolio of clinical and commercial stage products that aims to address significant unmet medical needs in oncology and rare diseases.

