Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) Major Shareholder Bradley A. Keywell Sells 170,720 Shares

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bradley A. Keywell sold 170,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $6,052,024.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,993,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,977,693.05. This represents a 1.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tempus AI Stock Up 1.2 %

TEM opened at $35.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.89 and a 1-year high of $79.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tempus AI in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEA Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Tempus AI by 17.8% in the third quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,385,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,846,000 after purchasing an additional 813,169 shares during the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new stake in Tempus AI in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,605,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tempus AI by 355.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,378,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,459 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tempus AI by 1,591.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,217,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tempus AI by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 811,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,920,000 after acquiring an additional 8,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

About Tempus AI

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

