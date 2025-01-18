TFI International (TSE:TFII) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$203.66 and traded as low as C$193.21. TFI International shares last traded at C$194.23, with a volume of 87,918 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on TFI International from C$162.00 to C$158.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Desjardins raised shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$204.00 to C$236.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$198.00 to C$223.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$207.43.

TFI International Price Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.42, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$203.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$199.37. The stock has a market cap of C$16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37.

In related news, Senior Officer David Joseph Saperstein sold 2,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$202.00, for a total value of C$404,000.00. Also, Director John Pratt purchased 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$185.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$120,850.12. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,526,868 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

Featured Articles

