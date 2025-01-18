The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 297.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ecofi Investissements SA acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 752.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,969 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total value of $743,259.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,045,982.88. The trade was a 3.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg acquired 77,500 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.01 per share, with a total value of $4,960,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 234,500 shares in the company, valued at $15,010,345. The trade was a 49.36 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. CICC Research started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, December 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.55.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

NYSE:EL opened at $77.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.29 and a 52 week high of $159.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 139.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.02.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 1.31%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 250.00%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

